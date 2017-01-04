2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 List: America’s Next-Gen Innovators

The 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 list is now out and it puts a highlight on some of America’s next generation of innovators.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list is made up of 20 categories. Each of these categories have room for 30 honorees. The honorees are selected with the help of 80 judges with experience in various fields. This makes for a total list of 600 individuals.

Forbes 30 Under 30 list also doesn’t allow for repeats from previous years. This means that new talent shows up in the list every year. Forbes then takes the process even further by selecting the 20 top innovators from this list of 600.

Here are the top 20 members of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Candice Galek — Founder of Bikini Luxe.

— Founder of Bikini Luxe. Noah Kraft — Cofounder of Doppler Labs.

— Cofounder of Doppler Labs. Jeremy Fiance — Managing Partner at The House Fund.

— Managing Partner at The House Fund. David Freed — Project Manager at Net Power Demonstration Plant.

— Project Manager at Net Power Demonstration Plant. Mitchell Hashimoto — Cofounder of HashiCorp.

— Cofounder of HashiCorp. Matt Humphrey — Cofounder of LendingHome.

— Cofounder of LendingHome. Miguel Garza — Cofounder of Siete Family Foods.

— Cofounder of Siete Family Foods. Andy Dinh — Founder of Team SoloMid.

— Founder of Team SoloMid. Michael Martin — Cofounder of RapidSOS.

— Cofounder of RapidSOS. Tyler Oakley — Digital Star.

— Digital Star. Hope Hicks — Press Secretary of Donald J. Trump for President.

— Press Secretary of Donald J. Trump for President. Sean Petterson — Founder of StrongArm Technologies.

— Founder of StrongArm Technologies. James Heller — Cofounder of Wrapify.

— Cofounder of Wrapify. Daniel Houghton — CEO of Lonely Planet.

— CEO of Lonely Planet. Gallant — Musician.

— Musician. Emily Motayed — Cofounder of Havenly.

— Cofounder of Havenly. Alice Zhang — Cofounder of Verge Genomics.

— Cofounder of Verge Genomics. Teju Ravilochan — Cofounder of Unreasonable Institute.

— Cofounder of Unreasonable Institute. Von Miller — Linebacker for the Denver Broncos.

— Linebacker for the Denver Broncos. Lu Zhang — Found Partner for NewGen Capital.

You can follow this link to learn more about the next generation of innovators from this list.

More From InvestorPlace