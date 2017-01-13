Friday the 13th Superstitions: Why Is the Date Unlucky?

Today is Friday the 13th and many people will be watching their actions as they go about their days.

There are lots of superstitions around Friday the 13th that have people on edge. It isn’t exactly known why the date is considered unlucky, but it has been thought as such for hundreds of years. One of the earliest references to the date being unlucky is in the 1869 biography of Gioachino Rossini by Henry Sutherland Edwards.

There are also ideas that Friday the 13th became known as an unlucky days sometime during the middle ages. Others believe that it has to do with the last supper of Jesus Christ and his apostles. There were 13 people present and Judas, who betrayed Christ, was one of them.

Another possible reason that Friday the 13th is unlucky has to do solely with the number 12. There are 12 hours on a clock and 12 months in a year. This is seen as completeness. Other countries also fear the number 13, but they do so on different days, such as Tuesday in Spain, reports WCVB Boston.

Here are some superstitions concerning Friday the 13th.

Children born on this date are unlucky for all of their lives.

Passing a funeral procession today will result in death.

Getting a haircut today will result in a family member dying.

The bad luck around a person can be undone by having them spin in a circle seven times.

Many tall buildings are missing a 13th floor due to superstitions.

There is still one more Friday the 13th that the superstitious people will have to look out for in 2017. It will occur during the month of October.