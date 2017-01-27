Friday’s Vital Data: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

U.S. stock futures are mixed heading into the open, as Wall Street digests record highs for stocks across the board. Economic data is also creating some headwinds, as analysts await the first release of the fourth-quarter GDP, which is expected to have slowed to growth of 2.2% from 3.5% in the third quarter. Also on tap are December durable goods orders and January consumer sentiment.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have edged 0.12% lower, while S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.01% and Nasdaq-100 futures have rallied 0.22%.

On the options front, volume has grown quite volatile this week, with activity plunging from Wednesday’s break-neck pace to only about 15.2 million calls and 12.9 million puts crossing the tape on Thursday. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio nudged higher to 0.65 and the 10-day moving average held at 0.65 for the seventh straight session.

Turning to Thursday’s volume leaders, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) saw an influx of call options activity ahead of last night’s stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings report. Elsewhere, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) options activity was mixed prior to the company reporting disappointing quarterly results. Finally, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) saw speculation explode after reports that the company was in talks to merge with Charter Communications Inc.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Driven by strength in its cloud services unit, Microsoft reported that second-quarter earnings rose 9% to 83 cents per share, on sales of $26.07 billion. Both figures topped the consensus estimates of 79 cents per share and revenue of $25.30 billion.

“We see strong demand for our cloud-based services and are executing well on our long-term growth strategy,” Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said in a statement.

Options traders were already in a bullish mood heading into the event, with calls accounting for 66% of the nearly 800,000 contracts traded on MSFT stock. If MSFT’s 1.7% premarket gain carries over into the open, the shares are poised to close out the week north of heavy 27 Jan. call open interest (roughly 13,000 contracts) at the $65 strike.

What’s more, there are more than 45,000 call contracts at this strike in the Feb. series, with little in the way of additional OI above $65, leaving the door open for additional gains if MSFT stock can close out strong today.

