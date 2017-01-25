GameStop Corp. (GME) Has NES Classic Edition in Stock This Week

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ) is appeasing vintage gamers and hipsters with the NES Classic edition console.

The product will be available at some of the company’s locations for a limited time only over the coming days. GameStop said that NES Classic consoles will be sold at its stores, but customers can only buy one per person.

These will probably sell out quickly as they don’t seem to last very long anywhere you go to look for them. The NES Classic is a $60 console that is a throwback, coming equipped with some of the best video games man has ever known.

In fact, the gadget comes with 30 games that you can access as long as you hook up your machine to a monitor. The games in the console include three Super Mario Bros. games, Donkey Kong, Castlevania, Kirby’s Adventure, Mega Man 2, Metroid, Pac-Man, Dr. Mario, The Legend of Zelda and another Zeldagame, as well as many others.

GameStop recommends you call your local store before going in order to figure out whether or not the product is available still. Other retailers carried the product for a limited time and they sold out in sheer minutes.

In fact, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) said that it had several of the NES Classic and consumers rushed the shelves, buying out the item in 20 minutes.

GME shares grew 1% Wednesday afternoon.

