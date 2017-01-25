Why General Electric Company (GE) Stock Is Stuck in a Rut

For as long as I can remember, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) stock was the core of all core holdings in a long-term diversified portfolio. There was no more obvious selection to own than GE stock; it paid a reliable dividend, it would never go broke and it had a fantastic long-term return.

Yet, since the market hit its wacky top back in the beginning of 2000, General Electric stock is still down about 40%, so all the major indices have long since surpassed their highs of the day.

To be fair, while many stocks were bid up to mania heights, GE stock had been also. It was trading around 55x earnings at the top.

Since then, however, General Electric as a company has just sort of plodded along. Its ten year total return is actually a loss of about 18%, while the S&P 500 has gone up 60%.

GE Stock Is Stuck in a Rut

On an annual basis, earnings since then have only grown around 1% annualized. It looks like more, though, because of all the share buybacks. Of course, GE as a company also lost the great Jack Welch as its guiding hand. That’s not to say Jeff Immelt isn’t a heck of a master, but it’s akin to trying to fill God’s shoes, or maybe Steve Jobs’.

There was also a shocking development during the financial crisis, which is that General Electric stock fell over 80% from its peak and to the consternation of many long-term investors, actually cut its dividend by almost two-thirds. That’s right. In case you didn’t know it, GE stock is not a dividend aristocrat.

There were other stumbles, which were also connected to the financial crisis. The General Electric Capital division took it on the chin.

It may be hard to believe, but despite the massive number of products and divisions under the GE umbrella, it may be possible that the company finally hit critical mass as far as just how much more it can grow. Heck, it has a $265 billion market cap. Things are also changing in the world — can you believe that General Electric has closed its appliance division? That’s right. There was a time when everyone owned a GE appliance. Next thing you know, the light bulbs will vanish.

Look at its recent results. Revenue in Q4 came in almost half a billion dollars light. Half a billion! Most companies can only dream of ever having that much revenue over the course of their lives. Revenue growth? None. Industrial division? None.

