Should You Take the Wheel in General Motors Company (GM) or Ford Motor Company (F)?

I remember stopping at a roadside gas station in Arkansas as a child and seeing a bumper sticker that read “I’d rather walk down the highway holding a Ford steering wheel than drive a Chevy.” Of course, immediately next to this sticker was an almost identical one that read “I’d rather walk down the highway holding a Chevy steering wheel than drive a Ford.” While my eight-year-old mind found both stickers to be hilarious and somehow profound, I wasn’t sure — as the owners of a Pontiac — where my family stood in this pecking order.

I try to be a little less tribal when it comes to investing. I’m comfortable owning both General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) stock if the prices are compelling enough. (And in fact, I do own both GM stock and F stock in my Dividend Growth portfolio.) But today, we’re going to do a good, old-fashioned Ford vs GM stock smack down.

GM Vs. F: Valuation

I’ll start first with valuation. The entire auto sector looks cheap right now, and General Motors and Ford are certainly not exceptions.

At current prices, GM stock trades for a ridiculous 4.3 times trailing earnings and 6.1 times forward earnings estimates. F stock isn’t exactly expensive, mind you, trading at trailing and forward earnings multiples of 5.9 and 7.6, respectively. But GM is the cheaper stock based on earnings.

Looking at the price/sales ratio, which eliminates some of the accounting issues that can make direct comparisons difficult, it’s essentially a wash. General Motors and Ford trade for 0.35 and 0.32 times their respective annual sales.

So, in a world in which few stocks can credibly be called “cheap,” GM stock and F stock are clearly exceptions. At these prices, investors are essentially pricing in years of earnings stagnation or outright shrinkage. And hey, automakers obviously have less growth potential today than they did a generation ago, particularly with ride sharing rising in popularity and the concept of a car as a service rather than an asset is starting to take shape. And the strong sales of recent years will probably take a breather. But at 4 to 6 times earnings, it’s hard to argue the bad news wasn’t priced in a long time ago.

Winner: General Motors

GM Vs. F: Dividend

Next, let’s consider the dividends. At current prices, General Motors and Ford sport dividend yields of 4.1% and 4.8%, respectively, making both high yielders by the standards of today’s market. So F stock looks ever so slightly more appealing based on the raw yield.

Next Page