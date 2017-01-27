3 “Golden” Ammo Stocks to Buy for Big 2017 Returns

Although we may never know, the core idea behind the Golden State’s controversial Proposition 63 that was passed on Nov. 8, 2016 may have come from a comedian. The irony for Second Amendment advocates is that, to them, Prop 63 is nothing but a sad joke.

Indeed, several law enforcement agencies voiced opposition to the bill, which they see as bureaucratic waste. Should Prop 63 not be challenged, however, ammo stocks could be the hottest ticket of 2017.

Rather than go through the boring details, I’ll let “Bigger & Blacker” Chris Rock take it away.

“You don’t need no gun control, you know what you need? We need some bullet control. Men, we need to control the bullets, that’s right. I think all bullets should cost five thousand dollars… five thousand dollars per bullet… You know why? Cause if a bullet cost five thousand dollars there would be no more innocent bystanders.”

Rock further expounds on his point, but InvestorPlace is a family-friendly publisher! With that said, Prop 63 is the heart behind that joke told nearly two decades ago. What rankles California shooters is the fact that, starting in 2018, ammunition sales will have to go through licensed vendors. That involves onerous action items, such as background checks, that never existed before. Additionally, ammo purchased online will first have to be shipped to licensed entities before physical delivery is made.

That’s going to tick off more than a few gun owners, many of whom are particularly prickly about their privacy. At the same time, this is an incredible opportunity for ammo stocks — whether you’re pro gun or not.

California has already suffered through an unnecessary and ridiculous “assault weapons” ban. Long story short, this new law transformed previously legal semi-automatic rifles into a class of “dangerous” firearms. To invoke a grandfather clause to beat the ban, Californians bum-rushed gun stores en masse. Last month, the FBI recorded 93,224 background checks conducted for rifles (long guns) — that’s a massive 91% year-over-year increase!

In fact, last month, no other state had as many rifles purchased. To put that into perspective, California sales beat out Texas — Texas! — by a margin of nearly 35%. I think it’s more than a reasonable assumption that ammo stocks will see a big boost, especially near year’s end. The Prop 63 restrictions are a paradigm shift for gun owners, and it doesn’t take much to open their wallets.

Here are three ammo stocks to buy ahead of a potential shortage.

