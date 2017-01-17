Google Executive to Take Over as New Mattel, Inc. (MAT) CEO

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG )(NASDAQ: GOOGL ) President of Americas is taking over as the new CEO of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT ).

Margo Georgiadis has been an executive at Alphabet Inc since 2011. Now, she has been appointed as the new boss of the company responsible for some of your children’s favorite toys.

Google’s chief business officer Philipp Schindler said the company had nothing but appreciation for Georgiadis, hoping she succeeds at Mattel. He added that she helped the tech giant garner “terrific momentum,” and she was partially responsible for creating strong bonds between Google and its partners across the Americas.

Georgiadis played an important role with Google besides serving as President of Americas–she led the Women@Google program, which is designed to advance STEM education for girls.

She will be replacing Christopher A. Sinclair, who became the boss at Mattel in early 2015. He previously served as a member of the board of directors.

Georgiadis was also a fixture at Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS ) for four years, working as the executive vice president of card products and chief marketing officer. Before this, she was a partner at McKinsey and Company for 15 years.

GOOG shares fell 0.5% Tuesday, while GOOGL stock is 0.5% weaker. MAT shares grew 4.3% on the news.

Prior to today, Mattel shares had slipped about 2.2% over the span of the last three months.

