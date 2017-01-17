I Don’t Care What You Think, Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock Is Going to Zero

Does anyone else remember the hype that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) generated when it went public? GRPN stock went public in 2011 and the stock quickly spiked to $25. It then quickly fell to $3, rallied over a couple of years to $12 and has since slowly sunken into the west.

Source: Shutterstock

There’s an important lesson in investing here, as well as a trade or two to be had with GRPN.

First and foremost, the reason GRPN never went anywhere is because the company does not solve a problem. That is the main criterion as far as having a sustainable business. Find a widespread problem, solve it and become a category leader in the long-term fixing of that problem.

Groupon doesn’t solve a problem. It may help businesses clear out inventory by offering goods and services at massive discounts, but for consumers, it was just another clearance house. We’ve seen this same issue manifest before, and the problem has already been solved by all forms of online and brick-and-mortar clearance options.

Thus, for consumers, finding discounts is not difficult. Whether GRPN made those discounts even cheaper is something the market initially had to wait on. What we’ve since learned is that it either doesn’t matter, or GRPN can’t create a business that takes advantage of it.

GRPN Has Nothing to Offer

I mean, how long after GRPN launched did we see competitors like LivingSocial? That’s the second issue for any sustainable business — is it a defensible market? That’s why the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” always ask if the inventor of some great product has a patent. Well, you can’t patent clearance pricing.

So then we look at the financials for Groupon stock and find that they are deteriorating rapidly. Revenue growth was nearly 25% in FY14, but then it suddenly cratered to 3% in FY15 and looks like it will be flat to down in FY16. Meanwhile, SG&A has been virtually unchanged, resulting in annual losses every single year. (FY15 showed a GAAP profit, but that’s only because of a tax credit.)

Net income from continuing operations went from a loss of $89 million in FY13 and improved to a loss of $18.5 million in FY14, but then fell again to an $89 million loss in FY15. TTM operating loss is $122.5 million.

