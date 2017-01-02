Hottest Construction Stocks Now – GV

The following stocks were moving the Construction sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Construction stocks include:

Goldfield Corp ( GV ): GV stock is up 4.08% today.

Ucp. Inc ( UCP ): UCP stock is up 1.69% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Construction stocks include:

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc ( HOV ): HOV stock is down 3.87% today.

Meritage Corp ( MTH ): MTH stock is down 3.73% today.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc Common S ( TPH ): TPH stock is down 2.3% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.