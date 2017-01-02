Hottest Financial Stocks Now – UBFO SIEB CO HIIQ

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Financial sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

United Security Bcsh ( UBFO ): UBFO stock is up 14.81% today.

Siebert Fin Cp ( SIEB ): SIEB stock is up 13.74% today.

China Cord Blood Corporation ( CO ): CO stock is up 11.88% today.

Health Insurance Inn ( HIIQ ): HIIQ stock is up 11.21% today.

Conifer Holdings Cmn ( CNFR ): CNFR stock is up 10.14% today.

Altisource Asset ( AAMC ): AAMC stock is up 8.96% today.

Ares Management LP ( ARES ): ARES stock is up 7.56% today.

Royal Bncsh of Pa ( RBPAA ): RBPAA stock is up 6.96% today.

Porter Bancorp Inc ( PBIB ): PBIB stock is up 6.67% today.

First Nbc Bank Holdi ( FNBC ): FNBC stock is up 5.8% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Carver Bancorp ( CARV ): CARV stock is down 13.9% today.

Wins Fin Hldgs Ord ( WINS ): WINS stock is down 12.63% today.

Silver Stand Res ( SSRI ): SSRI stock is down 6.11% today.

Hmn Financial Inc ( HMNF ): HMNF stock is down 5.41% today.

Lcnb Corporation ( LCNB ): LCNB stock is down 5.3% today.

Triple-S Management Corp ( GTS ): GTS stock is down 5.22% today.

Royal Gold Inc ( RGLD ): RGLD stock is down 5.02% today.

Investar Holding Cmn ( ISTR ): ISTR stock is down 4.85% today.

Fifth Street Cmn ( FSAM ): FSAM stock is down 4.29% today.

Riverview Bancorp ( RVSB ): RVSB stock is down 4.11% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.