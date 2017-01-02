Hottest Retail Trade Stocks Now – JMEI NWY GTIM ARKR

The Retail Trade sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Jumei International Holding Ltd ( JMEI ): JMEI stock is up 9.63% today.

New York & Company ( NWY ): NWY stock is up 6.57% today.

Good Times Rest ( GTIM ): GTIM stock is up 5% today.

Ark Restaurants Cp ( ARKR ): ARKR stock is up 3.81% today.

Christopher & Banks Corp ( CBK ): CBK stock is up 3.54% today.

Destination Maternty ( DEST ): DEST stock is up 3.4% today.

Sears Hldgs Corp ( SHLD ): SHLD stock is up 3.22% today.

Five Below Inc ( FIVE ): FIVE stock is up 2.17% today.

Famous Daves of Am ( DAVE ): DAVE stock is up 2.06% today.

Jamba Inc Cmn Stk ( JMBA ): JMBA stock is up 1.48% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Cabela’s Inc ( CAB ): CAB stock is down 5.07% today.

Noodles & Co Cla Cmn ( NDLS ): NDLS stock is down 4.65% today.

Potbelly Corp Cmn ( PBPB ): PBPB stock is down 3.73% today.

Papa Murphys Hld Com ( FRSH ): FRSH stock is down 3.43% today.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc C ( BNED ): BNED stock is down 3.12% today.

Stage Stores ( SSI ): SSI stock is down 3.1% today.

Sears Hometown ( SHOS ): SHOS stock is down 3.09% today.

Barnes & Noble ( BKS ): BKS stock is down 3.04% today.

Tile Shop Hldgs Cmn ( TTS ): TTS stock is down 2.98% today.

The Container Store Group Inc ( TCS ): TCS stock is down 2.76% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.