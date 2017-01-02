Hottest Wholesale Trade Stocks Now – JVA EDUC ASPN MMLP

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Wholesale Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Coffee Holding Co. ( JVA ): JVA stock is up 4.26% today.

Educational Dev Cp ( EDUC ): EDUC stock is up 3.11% today.

Aspen Aerogels Inc ( ASPN ): ASPN stock is up 2.99% today.

Martin Midstrm LP ( MMLP ): MMLP stock is up 2.51% today.

Arc Logistics Partners LP ( ARCX ): ARCX stock is up 2.25% today.

G Willi-Food Intl ( WILC ): WILC stock is up 2.12% today.

Ituran Location ( ITRN ): ITRN stock is up 1.53% today.

Richardson Electrncs ( RELL ): RELL stock is up 1.45% today.

Fenix Parts Inc Cmn ( FENX ): FENX stock is up 1.44% today.

Huttig Bldg Products ( HBP ): HBP stock is up 1.38% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Lawson Products In ( LAWS ): LAWS stock is down 6.67% today.

Ryerson Holding Corp ( RYI ): RYI stock is down 4.3% today.

Olympic Steel Inc ( ZEUS ): ZEUS stock is down 3.73% today.

Willis Lease Fin C ( WLFC ): WLFC stock is down 2.96% today.

Schnitzer Steel A ( SCHN ): SCHN stock is down 2.84% today.

Adams Resources & Energy ( AE ): AE stock is down 2.48% today.

The Chefs Warehouse ( CHEF ): CHEF stock is down 2.17% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.