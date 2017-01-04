Digital Cookie 2017: How to Order Girl Scout Cookies Online

Digital cookie sales for 2017 are about to begin and InvestorPlace has a breakdown of how to order Girl Scout Cookies online through the Digital Cookie platform.

Knowing how to order Girl Scout Cookies online can save customers the hassle of having to find a local booth to buy from. It also includes all the easy interactions that most of online retailers offer.

The first part of how to order Girl Scout Cookies online requires that the customer actually knows a Girl Scout, or see one promoting sales via social media platforms. Tell this Girl Scout that you want to order online, and she should be able to direct you to her own personal website for ordering.

One customers make it to the Girl Scout’s website, it is easy to figure out how to order Girl Scout Cookies online. The available products are listed on the website and customers can use credit cards or Visa Inc’s (NYSE: V ) Checkout to buy the cookies.

Another advantage of learning how to order Girl Scout Cookies online is the shipping. The order can be set to come straight to your home, or you can have them delivered by a Girl Scout. There are also options to have the cookies sent to charities.

While knowing how to order Girl Scout Cookies online is handy, there may be another option for some customers. Some Girl Scouts are now using the organization’s new mobile app to take orders. This still gives the customer the real-world interaction with a Girl Scout, but includes the ease of using payment cards to complete orders.

