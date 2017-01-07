How You Can Make Big Funds Jealous…And Beat Them, Too

There was an important news story in the latter half of December that seems to have been overlooked by many news sources. Bloomberg’s headline was “Calpers Rings Pension Warning Bell.” The response has been muted, but the truth is this story will affect millions of retirees and taxpayers around the country.

Bloomberg explained, “The chief investment officer of the $303 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System just recommended that it lower its annual assumed rate of return to 7% from 7.5%, which will require workers to contribute more money to the plan.” That’s bad news for most pensions.

This news presents a problem because many pension funds assume returns of 7.5% or more. Lowering the level of assumed returns means employees and taxpayers need to contribute more or benefits must be cut.

The pension problem will obviously affects taxes, public services, schools, and a number of other areas. But I want to focus on a less obvious question, which is what an individual investor should expect to earn from their investments.

We all need to ask ourselves if we can really do better than Calpers, which has access to the best investment managers in the world.

I believe we can, and not just because I’m overconfident in our particular strategy. We have real, identifiable advantages over Calpers.

Why You Can Beat Big Funds

Calpers is investing as a pension fund. Their job is to have money available to pay pensions when the pensions are due. As the population ages and pension payouts rise, Calpers needs to shift assets to fixed-income investments and even to cash in order to meet obligations. Given these constraints, the fund cannot deliver the type of returns an individual investor can achieve.

Individuals, however, are free to invest in anything they find attractive. They can also exploit niches that large investors are too big to squeeze into. Calpers managers could try to follow the strategies my Maximum Income subscribers and I use, which involve finding income opportunities with potential double-digit rates of return by using call options. But when they went to sell the options, they would move the market with their orders. Calpers is simply too big to use our strategies.

This is an advantage we have in the markets. Individuals cannot always beat large funds. For example, we cannot beat high-frequency trading firms at their game. But we can generate enough income to make Calpers jealous. Even better, we can use that income to lower our cost basis for our positions.

Cost basis is essentially what you pay to make a trade, like the total cost of a certain number of shares or options. What most investors don’t realize, however, is that you can reduce your cost basis, effectively buying securities at a discount, with a simple strategy. This isn’t some super-complex, risky derivatives trade that’s inaccessible to everyday traders. It’s an easy strategy that can be used by anyone to generate easy income with only a minimal amount of added risk.

I’m talking about selling covered calls.

How Covered Calls Work

A call option gives the buyer the right — but not the obligation — to buy a stock from the call seller if it’s trading above a specified price, known as the strike price, before a specified date.

When you sell (or write) a call option, you have the obligation to sell a particular stock at the strike price if it should rise above that price before the option expires. I only recommend selling covered calls, which means you own the stock you’re selling calls on.

Essentially, covered calls allow you to get paid upfront to potentially sell a stock you own at a higher price sometime in the future. Whether the stock goes up or down, you can come out ahead.

Consider what happens when you sell a covered call…

Next Page