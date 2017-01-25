Is Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Ending the Age of Intel (INTC)?

For decades, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) was at the heart of the technology industry. As the company whose CPUs dominated the PC era, it was second to none. But Intel missed out on the mobile revolution and with PCs losing relevance every year, its leadership position has weakened. Nudging itself into Intel’s place? Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ).

Nvidia started as a PC graphics card manufacturer, but now, NVDA stock is riding a wave of virtual reality gaming, artificial intelligence, deep data analysis, cloud computing and self-driving cars.

As its GPU-accelerated products take over processor-intensive computing, is Nvidia set to dethrone Intel?

GPUs Make the Leap From Graphics to Raw Processing Power

In the old days of computing, graphics processing units (GPUs) played second fiddle to central processing units (CPUs).

Intel’s processors were literally at the heart of almost every computer sold. The CPU was responsible for running the computer, including its operating system. When a GPU was installed, the CPU was still primary, but it farmed off graphics-intensive tasks to the GPU. Most PCs used integrated graphics that were built into their Intel CPU. Graphics cards from companies like Nvidia — with a standalone GPU — were primarily used in specialized gaming PCs.

It helps to think of the CPU as a generalist, while the GPU does one thing over and over. This difference began really turning to the advantage of NVDA about a decade ago.

Desktop PC CPUs from Intel might have four cores, letting the CPU manage a handful of different tasks simultaneously. GPUs were equipped with hundreds of cores, and software developers realized they could take advantage of this raw parallel processing power for much more than just graphics. The GPU could be used to greatly accelerate software performance when repetitive tasks are being performed — encoding video, for example, or data analysis.

GPU acceleration can make some tasks 100 times faster than a CPU alone.

Because the GPU is designed for one primary purpose — everything including computer graphics boils down to crunching numbers — NVDA is able to produce them at far lower cost than a CPU at an equivalent performance level, while producing less heat and using less power.

Why GPUs Are in Higher Demand Than CPUs

Why the demand for GPUs?

Think of how the demand for processor-intensive computing power has increased over the past decade. One early example was Bitcoin. The virtual currency could be purchased, but it could also be “mined” by using a PC to run a complex algorithm in search of Bitcoins. Miners soon discovered that a GPU — with its parallel number-crunching capability — was far more effective than a CPU at mining Bitcoins. Anywhere from 50 to 100 times faster. Soon miners were running rigs consisting of multiple GPUs connected together.

Meantime, GPUs have rapidly become more powerful, with more cores and faster clock rates, even as CPU development has become relatively incremental.

Intel’s new seventh-generation Kaby Lake Core i7 CPU for desktop computers still has four cores. In comparison, Nvidia’s latest Titan X graphics card has 3,584 processing cores on tap. The Intel CPU costs less than a third of the Titan X’s $1200 MSRP, but when used in number-crunching applications, the Nvidia card’s price is a steal.

