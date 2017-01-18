How Bad Could JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Get?

The financial sector of the S&P 500 on Tuesday was the weakest performer. Although the damage was contained, the price action in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) caught my attention early in the day. The weak performance in JPM stock was particularly troubling considering the timing and location on the chart.

For the near-term, a mean-reversion move lower looks to be very much in the cards.

Large-cap bank stocks rallied explosively on the back of last November’s election results. While the rally posted a new high just last Friday, upside momentum had been waning since mid-December. While I do think bank stocks can rise further, the rate of change of the November/December rally is unsustainable. The price action in JPM stock on Tuesday looks like the beginning of a pause.

Last Friday, JPMorgan reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, which included record revenues, driven by all-time best revs from the markets business. Although traders initially welcomed the news with a rally, by Friday’s end, the reaction was muted at best.

JPM Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that despite a few notable bumps along the way, the rally in JPMorgan shares since 2011 has largely taken place in a defined up-trending channel. The 200-week simple moving average (red) has been acting as important support since 2012.



In 2015 and 2016, the MA also helped confirm the lower end of the channel, which I marked with two purple-dotted parallels.

However, note that the sharp post-election rally in November started breaking JPM shares out of the channel to the upside. Through the lens of technical analysis, this most often leads to at least a pause if not an outright corrective move back lower to work off excessive buying.

JPM stock also remains s vastly extended above its longer-term moving averages. This is signified by the record overbought readings of the MACD indicator at the bottom of the chart.

