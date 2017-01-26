Kitten Bowl 2017: What Time and Channel Is the Kitten Bowl On?

The Kitten Bowl 2017 will happen before the Super Bowl this year.

Many are excited for the biggest game in U.S. sports this February 5, which will see the Atlanta Falcons battling the New England Patriots in a bid for the Super Bowl trophy, as well as bragging rights. It will be a classic matchup where a Southern team will face a Northeastern giant.

However, an event that will feature some of the most athletic and talented kitties will happen beforehand. Are you wondering what time and channel is the Kitten Bowl on?

The Hallmark Channel will air the event, which will see the furry creatures test their reflexes at 12 p.m. ET. Many are hoping for the Puppy Bowl, but the Kitten Bowl 2017 marks a shift in American interests as a larger portion of the country is interested in cats than they were 20 years ago.

This shift may have been caused by the online fascination with cats, including the famed LOLCats, which are memes that feature cute kitties say something in broken English in order to mark their cuteness and likeness to infants or babies.

If you’re wondering who will face off in the Kitten Bowl 2017, expect updates on who has been advancing in the furry sport’s playoffs here. It is still unclear whether or not there will be any sort of betting among felines for this event.

