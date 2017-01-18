McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Rolls Out 2 New Big Macs

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is looking to promote one of its classic products by launching two new Big Macs.

The sandwich is one of the company’s iconic products with three patties, two buns and one of the most recognizable sauces in fast food history. Now, McDonald’s is adding appeal to the Big Mac with two new versions of the sandwich.

As far as flavor goes, the sandwiches will be the same as the original one, but they will vary in sizes. The original Big Mac contains 540 calories, while the Mac Jr. is a 460-calorie version of the offering that does not have the middle bun.

Additionally, a mammoth version of the McDonald’s product is being rolled out in the form of the Grand Mac, which is about one and a half times larger than the Big Mac with 860 calories for those who have a real appetite.

The fast food giant is promoting the product only weeks after the death of the man who created the original Big Mac. Additionally, McDonald’s will eventually release a version of the sandwich that should appeal to millennials as it comes with Sriracha sauce.

The company believes that the reimagining of these classic products will appeal to the young generation as approximately 20% of millennials have not tried a Big Mac.

MCD shares are up by a fraction of a percentage Wednesday.

