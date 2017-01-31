McDonald’s Delivery? McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Tests UberEATS

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) will now be offering delivery as part of a test that it is rolling in certain places.

The burger chain is using delivery app UberEATS, which will allow it to take an order of your favorite company product and deliver it to your doorstep in a short period of time. A good number of locations will be part of the test, including McDonald’s stores in Florida places such as Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The tests will begin here but the company may expand it to other parts of the nation if it proves to be successful. The move would mark a change for the company, which has chosen not to deliver for many years, following an initiative that many burger chains make.

A company spokesperson noted the company’s excitement in determining whether or not offering delivery proves to ultimately be more profitable for the company. “In all of the tests we do, the most important thing is we want to hear from our consumers and hear their feedback,” McDonald’s wrote.

As previously mentioned, the UberEATS mobile app is what customers will use to place their order, or through UberEATS.com. Users can then track their orders through a company driver who delivers their meals.

Soft-serve cones and other items will not be available for delivery. Customers will have to pay an extra $4.99 per order.

MCD stock fell 0.5% Tuesday.

