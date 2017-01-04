Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock Is Defying the Bears!

The first trading day of 2017 was a mixed session. Although the broader indices ended higher on the day, underneath the surface, things traded in a sloppy fashion. Healthcare stocks lead the bounce, however, and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK ) in particular caught my eye.

See, healthcare stocks struggled in 2016’s second half, at least in part due to regulatory concerns around where a new U.S. administration will come down on them. Donald Trump’s victory seemed to bring a little more clarity to the picture, though that didn’t last for long. But on Tuesday, MRK stock bounced off a technically important level — plus, shares look ripe for additional buying pressure.

Before digging into the charts of Merck stock, let me reiterate that the first two trading weeks of January (basically through Jan. 15) typically exhibit some of the most volatile price action, and with a downward bias.

As such, while what I’m about to present is a valid trade idea, in the name of risk management, I think it would be prudent to trade with reduced size and well-defined stop-losses in place.

Merck next reports earnings on Feb. 2, which given the potential regulatory overhang may only be marginally important as to the stock’s intermediate-term direction. Still, for MRK stock, this is a date to circle.

MRK Stock Charts

First, let’s look at the multiyear weekly chart.



We can see here that despite the sharp rally off the 2009 financial crisis lows, MRK stock over the past couple of years has continued to struggle overcoming the $60-$65 area (blue band on the chart) on a sustainable basis.

However, through this lens, the stock’s choppy sideways action over the past couple of years could also be looked at as constructive consolidation, which ultimately should resolve the stock higher.

Note that despite a couple of years of sideways price action from this perspective, MRK stock has managed to hold its 2009 support lines intact.

