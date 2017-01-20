Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock: Next Stop … $30?

Since late December, the shares of memory-chip maker Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) have traded in a range of $22 to $23. Then again, this has come after a big-time move on the upside. During the past 12 months, MU stock has netted a return of nearly 100%.

So perhaps the shares are topping out here? Or could there still be more room for gains?

Well, I think the bull run is far from over. First of all, MU has done quite a bit to transform its business, such as with disciplined cost cutting. The result is that the company continues to crank out juicy cash flows. In the latest quarter, they came to $1.1 billion, up $200 million on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

But the company has also made strong efforts in diversifying its business, especially by lessening its dependence on the lagging PC business. Consider that the DRAM revenues for this segment currently represents only about 15% of revenues.

Oh, and Micron stock should get a boost from its acquisition of Inotera. The deal not only eliminates a pesky rival but also gives access to a substantial portfolio of intellectual property. In fact, MU paid a dirt-cheap 2.2 times Ebitda.

In light of this, it should be no surprise that the deal is likely to provide some nice benefits. Note that analysts at UBS Group forecast that MU will see a 2% to 3% improvement in gross margins.

MU Stock and the Positive Industry Fundamental

Perhaps the biggest driver for MU is the supply-and-demand situation. And, for the most part, it’s looking pretty good. On the supply side, much of the excess has been washed out since the market hit a glut a couple years ago. More importantly, it will likely take time for new capacity to get churned out. Keep in mind that — during the past two years — there has been only one major chip fab manufactured. Of course, another positive is that there are only two other large chip operators left on the market, which include Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and SK Hynix Inc. (OTCMKTS: HXSCL ).

So yes, pricing has gotten much more attractive lately. Since early summer, 16 GB of DDR4 DRAMs have gone from $80 to $103 — and there has also been similar strength with NAND chips.

Now, on the demand side, there are certainly positive signs as well. There continues to be secular trends like mobile, embedded systems and cloud computing that should bolster spending on memory chips.

