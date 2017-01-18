Should You Buy Or Sell Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

In a two-year span, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) had an electrifying run. MU stock soared from the single digits a few years ago to $35 in 2015. However, Micron’s sector slowed down, and Micron stock plunged back to $10 in early 2016.

Now, Micron stock is back on the incline. Shares have doubled over the past 12 months.

Fueling the run, Micron just posted a blowout quarter. The company swung back to profitability and saw huge revenue growth. Margins are heading higher, and the move appears sustainable throughout 2017. Will that be enough to keep powering the stock higher, or will the company’s considerable weaknesses show themselves again?

MU Stock Cons

Bad Balance Sheet: In 2011, Micron sported $1.9 billion in long-term debt. That figure has soared to $8.1 billion, and it continues to rise with almost every quarter. Long-term debt now greatly exceeds cash.

To the extent that the company does have current assets, we find them increasingly in accounts receivables and inventories. This suggests that the company’s cash position is weakening. While the upturn in business prospects of late will keep Micron out of trouble for 2017, watch its short-term fiscal position closely. The company could run into significant liquidity problems should it fall back into unprofitability and creditors get nervous.

Highly Cyclical Industry: Micron appears to have little to no sustainable moat around its business. The company has minimal pricing control. Listen to management, and they tell you they can’t forecast margins for a quarter. All they can do is keep costs down and hope pricing comes in well. That’s standard for a commodity business, it’s not fault of Micron specifically, but it makes for a lousy trait on a longer-term holding.

Between the end of 2014 and early 2016, MU stock fell 75%. This is the sort of things that happen to commodity businesses using a lot of leverage. MU stock is a fine one for trading, but beware of it as a longer-term holding.

Concentrated Business: Micron lives and dies on the memory industry. It has few other irons in the fire. That’s fine for a niche company, but at Micron’s $25 billion market cap, it’s a bit surprising.

Micron’s end markets are heavily effected by consumer demand, thus downturns in consumer optimism globally could leave the firm in a difficult position. Combine leverage, a commodity business and a limited sphere of products, and you have a highly vulnerable business during a recession.

