Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Joins Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Board

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) CEO Satya Nadella has been named as the latest member of the Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) board.

The boss of the tech giant has been announced as one of three potential new members that will increase Starbucks’ board of directors from 11 members to 14 members. Shareholders have to approve the expansion.

The move wold be beneficial for the coffee chain’s bid to use cutting-edge technologies in order to advances their products. Nadella was chosen thanks to his “invaluable insight in international operations and distribution.”

The Microsoft boss added that he is proud to join the board as he loves the company’s products, as well as the company’s commitment to its customers. Nadella has been the company’s boss for three years now.

One example of how Starbucks has been using artificial intelligence and mobile technology to improve how it offers its products includes its Mobile Order & Pay feature, which allow users to order from their phone while also personalizing their connection with the company.

A new rewards program also marks the coffee giant’s commitment towards a future that connects with consumers in more ways than one. New Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson worked alongside Nadella when Johnson worked at Microsoft.

Shareholders will meet on March 22 to discuss the proposed addition to the board of directors.

MSFT stock surged 0.3% Wednesday, while SBUX shares grew 0.2%.

More From InvestorPlace