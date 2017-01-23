Why a Microsoft Corporation Q2 Beat Looks Probable (MSFT)

We expect Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) to beat expectations when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 results on Januray 26. Let’s dig into the details.

Why is a Likely Positive Surprise In Store for Microsoft?

Our proven model shows that Microsoft is likely to beat earnings because it has the right combination of two key ingredients.

Zacks ESP: Microsoft’s Earnings ESP stands at +1.28%. This is because the company’s Most Accurate estimate is 79 cents, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged lower at 78 cents. A favorable ESP serves as a meaningful and leading indicator of a likely positive surprise. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Microsoft currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Note that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 or 3 (Hold) has a significantly higher chance of beating earnings estimates. Conversely, Sell-rated stocks (Zacks Rank #4 or 5) should never be considered going into an earnings announcement.

The combination of Microsoft's Zacks Rank #2 and +1.28% ESP makes us reasonably optimistic of an earnings beat.

What is Driving the Better-than-Expected Earnings?

We note that Microsoft has posted positive earnings surprise of 10.55% in the trailing four quarters. Moreover, shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry in the past six months.

While the industry has posted returns of 6.5%, Microsoft shares gained 10.6% during the period.

Microsoft is benefitting from its hybrid and hyperscale cloud, which spans multiple jurisdictions, making it ideal for multinational companies and banks that have operations worldwide and are required to be in compliance with laws of the countries in which they operate.

Microsoft cites this as the primary reason behind drawing 80% of the world’s largest banks to Azure. Moreover, the company’s expanding cloud services have also helped it to capture big customers like Boeing Co ( BA ), Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric and Facebook Inc ( FB ).

Microsoft continues to expand its data center footprint. During the quarter, the company announced its plan to build data centers in France so as to provide Azure, Dynamics 365 and Office 365 services to the French populace by the beginning of 2017.

The expansion will help Microsoft to compete Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ), which also intends to open an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Region in Paris in 2017. Moreover, strategic partnerships with the likes of Adobe have aided revenue growth of its cloud based products.

Further, we note that although worldwide IT spending declined in 2016, the rate of decline (0.6%) was much lower than previously expected. This also aided Microsoft’s top-line growth.

And there’s more when it comes to Microsoft growth…

