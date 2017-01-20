R.I.P Miguel Ferrer: 11 Things to Remember About the ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star

Miguel Ferrer, the actor that played Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles, has passed away.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to remember about Miguel Ferrer.

His first big role was Bob Morton in the original 1987 version of Robocop.

He became a member of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast in 2012.

The most recent episode of NCIS: Los Angeles saw is character getting stabbed while in police custody.

Miguel Ferrer made several small appearances on shows like Magnum, P.I., CHiPS and Cagney & Lacey.

His parents were actor Jose Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney.

He is a cousin to famous actor George Clooney.

The actor has lent his voice to several animated works.

This includes Mulan, Rio 2 and others.

His voice will also be heard in the upcoming animated film Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.

Miguel Ferrer’s role in this film will have him providing the voice of Deathstroke, and all of his lines have already been recorded.

He was supposed to make an appearance at the Television Critics Association last week for the Twin Peaks revival, but was unable to attend.

“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer,” George Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter. “But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”