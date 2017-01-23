Monday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

U.S. stock futures are pointed lower this morning over concerns that President Donald Trump will pursue a protectionist agenda. Traders are beginning to shift away from the U.S. dollar, with the Japanese yen drawing a safe-haven bid, and oil is also moving lower. In earnings, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL ), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ) will be in focus later today.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average had slipped 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were both lower by 0.19%.

On the options front, Friday’s Jan. 2017 expiration drove massive volume with more than 21.3 million calls and 18.6 million puts crossing the tape. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio whipsawed from a one-month low of 0.59 on Thursday to a two-week high of 0.70. The 10-day moving average, however, held steady at 0.65.

Turning to Friday’s volume leaders, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw accelerated bullish bids following report the company is planning new iPad launches in the first half of 2017. Elsewhere, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) puts gained popularity after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) balked at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (NASDAQ: WBA ) buyout plan. Finally, International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) hit a fresh all-time high following strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL stock finished Friday pinned at $120, as heavy call and put accumulations at the expiring Jan. 2017 $120 strike proved too much for the stock to overcome.

The shares had plenty of bullish drivers on the session, including a report that Apple was preparing to launch a slate of revamped iPads in the first half of 2017.

Specifically, a pre-publication note in DigiTimes said that Apple is building a “9.7-inch iPad with a friendly price range” for the first quarter, with an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a 10.5-inch iPad for the second quarter. However, the note doesn’t call the 12.9-inch iPad a “Pro” model.

Volume was brisk on AAPL stock Friday, with nearly 1.1 million contracts traded on the shares. What’s more, calls accounted for a well above average 71% of the day’s take. Overall, traders remain heavily focused on the $120 strike in both the 27 Jan. and 3 Feb. series, with the latter bearing the brunt of speculation heading into next week’s quarterly earnings report.

