Netflix, Inc. Earnings Earn Upgrades and Target Price Hikes for NFLX Stock

Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter earnings report today after the closing bell, and analysts are apparently expecting strong numbers.

A second firm has now upgraded Netflix stock ahead of that report, following in Deutsche Bank’s footsteps, and at least one other has boosted its price target.

Nonetheless, the streaming video company’s shares were little changed on Tuesday.

Goldman Raises Netflix Stock Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( GS ) analyst Heath Terry reiterated his “Buy” rating and raised his price target for Netflix stock from $140 to $155 per share in a research note dated Jan. 17.

He believes the company is poised to beat estimates not only for earnings and revenue this year but also subscriber adds, the one area in which it struggled in 2016 due to the price increase related to the un-grandfathering of long-time users.

He noted that Netflix’s subscriber numbers depend heavily on the quality of the content being offered. The company’s original series have performed well, resulting in subscriber growth, and he believes the exclusive deal with Walt Disney Co ( DIS ) is helping as well.

Further, he believes the recently added ability to download content for offline viewing will drive further growth.

Terry’s research note focuses mostly on 2017 rather than on the fourth quarter earnings report that’s expected on Wednesday.

He’s looking for 22 million net subscriber adds during the year, well ahead of the consensus of 16 million. He sees the potential for the company to beat even his high estimate, however, as it spent 56% more on content in 2016 than it did in 2015. He said the correlation between content spend growth and subscriber growth implies 29 million adds, but he feels that this could be optimistic because of the higher penetration in the company’s biggest markets.

Mizuho Upgrades Netflix Stock

Mizuho Securities analyst Neil Doshi upgraded Netflix stock from “Neutral“ to “Buy“ and boosted his price target from $112 to $152 per share. Like Terry, he chose to focus on 2017 rather than the fourth quarter, and he stated this in his note dated Jan. 16. He expects the fourth quarter results to be in line with estimates.

Doshi noted that Netflix stock has climbed 34% since the company’s third quarter earnings report.

