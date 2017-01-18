Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Signs Jerry Seinfeld to Major Content Deal

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is having Jerry Seinfeld help it with its stand-up routine.

Jerry Seinfeld is joining Netflix, Inc. in a content deal that will have him creating exclusive new content for the video streaming service. This will include new episodes of his series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

The deal will have new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee starting to show up on Netflix, Inc. in 2017. There will be 24 new episodes released and more are planned for 2018 and years after that.

The deal will also bring all 59 episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that already exist to Netflix, Inc. These episodes will be added to the video streaming service at the same time the new episodes are released.

As part of the deal with Netflix, Inc., Jerry Seinfeld will film two new stand-up comedy shows that will come exclusively to the service. The first of these will show up later this year. He will also help develop scripted and non-scripted comedy shows for the video streaming service.

Netflix, Inc. says that there is more to the deal with Jerry Seinfeld. However, the video streaming service says it plans to wait and release details about these aspects of the deal at a later date.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, Inc., said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”