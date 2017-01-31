Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock Offers Up More Free Profits!

If you’ve read me for a while, you know that I have my concerns about the battle between the long-term prospects of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) versus the outrageous valuation of NFLX stock. My biggest worry is that eventually, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) will severely pressure Netflix’s P&L.

But, for the short term, I think it’s easier to trade Netflix’s price action than it is the fundamentals.

First, we have an uber-bullish equity market. Add to that the cult following in Netflix stock, and you have something that needs a big reason to break down. Unless we get a general market correction, we don’t have an environment conducive to NFLX faltering in a big way.



Click to Enlarge Technically, I like the way NFLX stock is behaving. It’s setting higher highs and knocking on roofs. It already blew through my recently set targets, but I don’t think it’s too late to squeeze out another bullish trade.

I will submit that the fundamental argument over the value of NFLX stock is debatable. So I revert to the technical aspect. Recently I wrote about how to reap free profits from trading Netflix. That trade is still in play, but I feel like I need to skew my position to more long than short. So I can reset another trade to help me achieve just that.

How to Trade NFLX Stock Right Now

The bet: Sell the NFLX Sep $100 put for $3.50 per contract. This trade has a 90% theoretical chance of success with a 30% buffer from current price. My breakeven price is $96.5 per share.

If Netflix stays above $100 through September, then someone bought a losing lotto ticket from me and I get to keep the premium. If NFLX stock falls below $100 while the position is open, then I could be put the stock. I start to accrue losses below $96.50 per share.

I only sell naked puts if I am willing and able to own the stock at the strike sold. In this case, and if I am assigned the stock at $100 per share, it would mean that I bought Netflix stock at a 30% discount from today’s prices.

