New on Netflix in February 2017: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) next month?

Every 30 or 31 days, plenty of popular movies and TV shows that you can stream on the website are pushed out of the lineup, paving way for new titles to be released. Much like every month, the second month of the year will bring with it plenty of new movies that have not been available until now.

Classic animated and family-friendly films such as Babe and The Nightmare Before Christmas will make it to the selection of films that are new on Netflix. Additionally, some contemporary classics will also be out including the Finding Nemo sequel.

Here are 20 of the best titles that will be released in February:

Babe

Balto

Finding Dory

Invincible

Magic Mike

Project X

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Superbad

Cloud of Sils Maria

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

King Cobra

Milk

Sausage Party

Be Here Now

There are also plenty of TV shows that will be made available, including new seasons of Netflix originals such as VeggieTales in the City. There is no shortage of comedy to be found on the online streaming site, and one such offering is a Michael Birbiglia title for all to enjoy.

NFLX shares fell 0.5% Thursday.

More From InvestorPlace