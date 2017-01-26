New on Netflix in February 2017: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) next month?
Every 30 or 31 days, plenty of popular movies and TV shows that you can stream on the website are pushed out of the lineup, paving way for new titles to be released. Much like every month, the second month of the year will bring with it plenty of new movies that have not been available until now.
Classic animated and family-friendly films such as Babe and The Nightmare Before Christmas will make it to the selection of films that are new on Netflix. Additionally, some contemporary classics will also be out including the Finding Nemo sequel.
Here are 20 of the best titles that will be released in February:
- Babe
- Balto
- Finding Dory
- Invincible
- Magic Mike
- Project X
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Twilight
- Superbad
- Cloud of Sils Maria
- Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
- Magicians: Life in the Impossible
- King Cobra
- Milk
- Sausage Party
- Be Here Now
There are also plenty of TV shows that will be made available, including new seasons of Netflix originals such as VeggieTales in the City. There is no shortage of comedy to be found on the online streaming site, and one such offering is a Michael Birbiglia title for all to enjoy.
NFLX shares fell 0.5% Thursday.