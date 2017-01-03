Here’s Why Nike Inc Stock Can Rebound in 2017 (NKE)

Nike Inc’s ( NKE ) unmatched popularity on the grounds makes it every sportsman’s favorite as a result of which it has garnered an image of reliability as a sports brand. The Swoosh logo has long been synonymous with sportspeople all over the globe.

Moreover, its tradition of beating stiff competition, makes it the no. 1 athletic footwear choice.

With such a performance oriented background, the company recently surprised the investor community, when it underperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2016. In the past year, the company’s shares declined 17.38% to close at $50.83 on Dec 30, 2016, against the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s growth of 19.03% to $19,762.60.

This makes NIKE the worst performing stock among the 30 Dow components.

The market ascertains that this paradoxical decline was primarily because of the collapse of NIKE’s basketball shoes, which failed on grounds of its exorbitant price.

Additionally, the shoe category lost market to the new product launches by Under Armour Inc ( UA ) and adidas AG (ADR) ( ADDYY ).

Further, the waning ‘athleisure’ trend due to a shift in consumers’ tastes and preferences toward more fashionable assortments played foul.

The impact of these factors reflected well in the company’s top-line performance in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2016.

Moreover, NIKE’s sluggish future orders throughout 2016 remained a drag on its performance. Additionally, foreign currency headwinds continued to hurt its results as international sales continue to become a bigger part of its revenue stream.

What Are the Chances of a Rebound in 2017?

Though NIKE’s recent performance has been under pressure and a cause of concern, we believe this a temporary phase and the company has the potential return with a renewed fervor in calendar 2017. The company cleared dark clouds with regard to the performance of its basketball shoes category in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 results that were reported on Dec 20.

