Ninja Spinki Challenges: 9 Things About Flappy Bird Creator’s New Game

Ninja Spinki Challenges is the latest mobile game that is taking the world by storm.

You may not recognize this title, but you will be more interested in playing it once you learn that it was created by the Flappy Bird creator. Here are nine things to know about it:

Dong Nguyen created Flappy Bird, and his studio .GEARS made this game.

It is absolutely free to play and download.

Ninja Spinki Challenges consists of six mini-games.

Three of the mini games are Bounce, Rolling and Cannon, which all consist of a ninja that trains across 2D paths, avoiding cats, charging foes and cannonballs respectively.

In Jump, you are an avatar that tries to avoid rolling fruit.

You have to hit targets from a fixed position as a ninja in the title Shuriken.

Finally, the sixth of the Ninja Spinki Challenges is called Rolling, and you get to move all over the screen to avoid spikes.

Each mini-game has five difficulty levels, which tally up to a total of 30 challenges.

The first round of each game is quite easy, but it ramps up a bit once you get to the second stage. The third stage is quite complicated and it requires quite a bit of skill, while the fourth difficulty level is really hard, and the last one will challenge your dexterity and focus to the extreme.

Will you play it?

