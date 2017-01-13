Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (NTDOY) Reveals Switch Price and Release Date

One of the most eagerly anticipated gadgets of 2017 now has an official release date, price and launch details. Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) held a special event last night where it revealed details for its new game console, the Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything you need to know.

Source: Nintendo

The two big questions everyone has been asking since the Nintendo Switch was first announced are now answered.

NTDOY’s new hybrid game console goes on sale in the U.S. starting Mar. 3 and it will have a $299.99 launch price. Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch are already live through multiple online retailers, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ).

Nintendo Switch: Technical Details

We already knew the basics about the Nintendo Switch. It’s a hybrid gaming device, combining the portability of a mobile gaming system like the Nintendo 3DS and the power of a home gaming console that’s connected to a TV. During Nintendo’s event, more details were filled in.

Switch display is a 6.2-inch, 720p, capacitive touchscreen

When docked, output to TV using HDMI is 1080p HD

Removable Joy-Con controllers are motion-sensing and have HD Rumble force feedback

32GB of internal storage, can be increased using Micro SD cards

Battery life when used as a portable system will range from 2.5 to 6 hours, depending on the game being played

Charger is USB-C

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet with ability to connect up to eight Nintendo Switch consoles for local multiplayer

Games sold on cartridges called Game Cards (will not be able to play 3DS cartridges), no region locking on games

Switch players will have access to Nintendo Online Services, for online gaming for a monthly fee (free to play until September 2017)

Nintendo Switch: Games

The Nintendo Switch price and release date were two of the big questions about NTDOY’s new console, but the third is games. A lack of compelling games hurt the Wii U at launch and with third party game developers more interested in Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Xbox One and the Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) PlayStation 4.

It appears that Nintendo has been working hard to ensure Switch buyers have plenty of titles to choose from. The biggest launch title will be the long-awaited Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Naturally, there will be a Mario title as well, Super Mario Odyssey. NTDOY is also showing off a range of third party games, including Minecraft and Arms.

And to make certain Nintendo Switch players have plenty of titles to choose from, a new subscription Nintendo Online Services will not only offer online multi-player gaming, but also the ability to play classic games from Nintendo’s back catalog of titles from vintage consoles like the NES.

