Nokia Corp (ADR) (NOK) Stock’s New Smartphone Lineup Won’t Help It

The media and consumers are buzzing about NOK, but buzz doesn't pay the bills

By James Brumley, InvestorPlace Feature Writer  |  Jan 23, 2017, 11:16 am EST
James Brumley

Looking for a reason to get behind, or get into, Nokia Corp (ADR) (NYSE:NOK)? It has not been easy to do for a while. Although sales and earnings have been somewhat on the mend since 2013’s implosion, there’s a reason analysts have been less than excited about the potential of Nokia stock of late.

Yet, the once-iconic company has managed to make a little more noise than usual of late following news that it was (more or less) getting back into the handset business.

Its first re-entry into the market was the 150, unveiled late last month, but that feature phone was only a taste of what was to come. The Android-running Nokia 6 was announced a couple of weeks ago, and glimpses of what most believe is the higher-end Nokia 8 have already prompted educated guesses about that phone’s specs. They’re impressive … impressive enough to suggest that maybe, just maybe, NOK stock could be worth owning again.

Don’t confuse a new product for new hope though. This company has a mountain-sized hurdle in front of it, and it’s going to take a considerable miracle to get over it.

All Eyes on the Nokia 8

Giving credit where it’s due, it was TheStreet.com’s Mariko Iwasaki who may have put it best with her recent headline “Nokia’s Smartphone Comeback Well-Timed, but Could Be Last Chance.”

Her assessment primarily focused in the prospects of the Nokia 6, which will only be available in China, where it will be competing head-to-head with a rising number of value-oriented smartphone makers. But, the idea applies broadly as well; if the Nokia 6 fizzles in China (it hasn’t yet, but we’ll see) and the Nokia 8 is lethargic on its more global stage, investors may panic.

The 8 does have some compelling things going for it … probably. Take all the presumed specifications with a grain of salt; nobody’s sliced open the Nokia 8 yet.

On the flipside, the pros making these observations are usually on target. And they say the higher-end version utilizes a SnapDragon 835 processor, offers 6 GB of RAM, and accommodates 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. It will also offer microSD card support, and sports a 24 megapixel camera with image stabilization. Some think the 8 also includes a heart rate monitor.

Unfortunately for fans and followers of Nokia stock, a solid bang-for-your-buck device isn’t what sells smartphones in most of the world.

