Nokia Corp (ADR) (NOK) Stock’s New Smartphone Lineup Won’t Help It

Looking for a reason to get behind, or get into, Nokia Corp (ADR) (NYSE: NOK )? It has not been easy to do for a while. Although sales and earnings have been somewhat on the mend since 2013’s implosion, there’s a reason analysts have been less than excited about the potential of Nokia stock of late.

Yet, the once-iconic company has managed to make a little more noise than usual of late following news that it was (more or less) getting back into the handset business.

Its first re-entry into the market was the 150, unveiled late last month, but that feature phone was only a taste of what was to come. The Android-running Nokia 6 was announced a couple of weeks ago, and glimpses of what most believe is the higher-end Nokia 8 have already prompted educated guesses about that phone’s specs. They’re impressive … impressive enough to suggest that maybe, just maybe, NOK stock could be worth owning again.

Don’t confuse a new product for new hope though. This company has a mountain-sized hurdle in front of it, and it’s going to take a considerable miracle to get over it.

All Eyes on the Nokia 8

Giving credit where it’s due, it was TheStreet.com’s Mariko Iwasaki who may have put it best with her recent headline “Nokia’s Smartphone Comeback Well-Timed, but Could Be Last Chance.”

Her assessment primarily focused in the prospects of the Nokia 6, which will only be available in China, where it will be competing head-to-head with a rising number of value-oriented smartphone makers. But, the idea applies broadly as well; if the Nokia 6 fizzles in China (it hasn’t yet, but we’ll see) and the Nokia 8 is lethargic on its more global stage, investors may panic.

The 8 does have some compelling things going for it … probably. Take all the presumed specifications with a grain of salt; nobody’s sliced open the Nokia 8 yet.

On the flipside, the pros making these observations are usually on target. And they say the higher-end version utilizes a SnapDragon 835 processor, offers 6 GB of RAM, and accommodates 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. It will also offer microSD card support, and sports a 24 megapixel camera with image stabilization. Some think the 8 also includes a heart rate monitor.

Unfortunately for fans and followers of Nokia stock, a solid bang-for-your-buck device isn’t what sells smartphones in most of the world.

Next Page