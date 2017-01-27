Do you remember the line from Wall Street where Gordon Gekko calls Terafly, one of the stocks recommended by Bud Fox, “a dog with fleas?”

One of many classic lines from the 1987 movie about the inner workings of Gekko & Company, a fictional corporate raider run by Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas), the movie is far more interesting than Nokia Corp (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ) stock.

In fact, Nokia stock may last have been a buy around the same time the movie came out, nearly 30 years ago.

While I’m being somewhat facetious about the stock’s last brush with success — it’s delivered a scintillating annual total return over the past 15 years of -7.14%, more than 11 percentage points worse than the S&P 500 — I’m honestly perplexed why anyone would invest their hard-earned money in this dog with fleas.

Whether the stock is $5 or $50 — assuming a 1-for-10 reverse split — there are so many other candidates to throw your money at that it’s truly mind-boggling.

Nokia Stock May Appear Attractive

But, before I continue to trash NOK stock, let’s look at what it has going for it that might be attractive to investors.

It generates $22 billion (1 Euro = $1.07) in trailing 12-month revenue, a chunk of that from its 2015 acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent SA (ADR)

(NYSE: In its Q3 2016 report released October 27, 2016, management announced a quarterly profit of $282.5 million on $6.4 billion in revenue, a decline of 11% and 7% year over year, respectively.

On a per-share basis in Q3 2016, Nokia stock made 4 cents per share, a 50% decline from the same quarter a year earlier.

Its Nokia Technologies segment saw revenue increase 109% in the third quarter to $377.7 million; operating profit increased by 168% to $240.8 million, an operating margin of 63.7%.

The division includes Nokia’s digital health and virtual reality initiatives.

Nokia has some new phones either on the market or soon to be released, including the Nokia 8 that will deliver true value to phone buyers.

It has $6.4 billion in net cash, which works out to $1.12 per share.

So, the value investor could make the argument that if you back out the cash, you would pay just $3.55 per ADR based on a January 24 closing price of $4.67. Given a 2017 earnings estimate of $0.23 per share, you’re currently paying 15.4 times earnings [$3.55/$0.23].

When you compare that to some of its peers, such as Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ), it’s really not as terrible a stock as I make it out to be.

