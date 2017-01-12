Study: Does Nutella Cause Cancer?

A new study suggests that Nutella may cause cancer.

Millions will be outraged by the research conducted by a U.K. group that believes that the Ferrero hazelnut chocolate spread could be responsible for some types of cancer.

The Nutella ingredient that could be the culprit in this case is palm oil, which the European Food Safety Authority says produces a higher potential carcinogenic contaminant compared to other vegetable oils.

This is true when palm oil is refined at temperatures above 200 degrees Celsius, amounting to 390 degrees Fahrenheit approximately. Health authorities have yet to issue a verdict on the product.

They have not said that you should not use Nutella, but there will be more research done to determine how at risk of getting cancer you are if you eat the spread. Ferrero is outraged by the claims, claiming that the company would never compromise the product’s integrity by removing palm oil, which it believes to be healthy.

Company purchasing manager Vincenzo Tapella said that replacing the ingredient with an inferior version of it would hurt the product’s value, losing the company some fans. Palm oil is essential in helping to keep Nutella creamy while also ensuring it stays good for long.

Ferrero’s reaction to the claims is multi-faceted as the company is also launching a number of ads to calm down and reassure users that the product is the real deal and palm oil is safe.

More From InvestorPlace