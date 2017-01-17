Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy OHI Stock?

Ushering in good news for its shareholders, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc ( OHI ) recently declared a 1.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 62 cents per share, up from 61 cents paid earlier. The raised dividend will be paid on February 15 to shareholders of record as on January 31, 2017.

Based on the increased rate, the annual dividend comes to $2.48 a share, resulting in an annualized yield of about 7.64%, considering Omega’s closing price of $32.46 on Jan 13. Given that the company’s dividend yield surpasses the industry average of 4.39%, the stock is likely to draw investors’ attention ahead.

In fact, solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticement for REIT investors and this represents Omega’s 18th consecutive hike in its quarterly common stock dividend. It reflects the company’s consistent efforts to improve shareholders’ wealth.

Omega has solid fundamentals to back dividend hikes. This real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on investing in and providing financing to the long-term care industry. As of Sep 30, 2016, Omega’s portfolio of investment included around 1,000 properties, situated in 42 states as well as the UK, operated by 81 operators.

In fact, the company has been a steady performer, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four trailing quarters, with an average positive surprise of 4.39%. Omega’s ROE is 14.28%, higher than the industry’s ROE of 13.01%.

Further, the company has current cash flow growth of 31.66% against the industry average of 14.82%. This should help the company to sustain its dividend payout to equity investors. It’s also very liquid, with a current ratio of 2.47.

However, the recent rate hike and healthcare reform policies remain concerns.

