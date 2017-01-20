One Reason to Invest 100% in American Companies

These days, you might be tempted to buy shares of companies based in places like Europe, Japan or emerging markets.

On the surface there are good reasons to do so.

Europe, for example, is beaten down and still going full blast on quantitative easing, making it look like the continent’s economy has nowhere to go but up.

Japan’s QE program, meanwhile, involves direct purchases of stocks by the central bank: the Bank of Japan is expected to be the largest shareholder in the country’s biggest companies by the end of this year.

And, of course, emerging markets are where the biggest growth is, so why not buy into that, too?

On the surface, this is all sound logic. And a cursory look at asset returns in these regions makes a global bet even more attractive.

But the truth is, it’s all a mirage. Keeping your money in America is still the best way to get the most reliable, least volatile and strongest returns—and you can do it while protecting yourself from big market meltdowns, like we saw in 2008.

Let me show you what I mean, starting with a look at which indices produced the best and worst returns over the past decade:

America First—in More Ways Than One



From the above, you can see that America is the top performer four times out of 11, beating even emerging markets (three times).

Emerging markets tied for the worst return four times out of 11, as did Japan and Asia, while America never came in last.

That’s the 50,000-foot view.

A closer look further demonstrates the relative safety of buying only US stocks. Here’s the historical return of the major global indices, as compiled by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ):

US Avoids the Bottom



Note that there is only one year (2005) when America was the worst performer, and the S&P 500 still gained 4.9%. In the worst year for the index—2008—the S&P declined 37% but was still the second-best performer.

This all goes to show that keeping your money in US stocks likely means you will outperform almost all the time and have smaller losses in bad years.

Now let’s look at the performance of fixed income since 2010.

A High-Yield Powerhouse



When it comes to high yield corporate bonds, sometimes referred to as “junk bonds,” we see the same story: the US was only the worst performer once (2014), when it returned 2.5%.

In years of weak performance (2015), it wasn’t the biggest loser, and it only had a negative return once, while the presumably safer US Treasuries fell in value twice in the same time period.

