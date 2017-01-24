Academy Awards: Oscar Nominations 2017 List

The Oscar nominations 2017 have been announced and there are plenty of Golden Globe winners that have the chance to win big this year.
The Academy Awards are less than five weeks away as the event will broadcast on Sunday, February 26. La La Land leads the charge with an impressive 14 nominations, while Moonlight and Manchester by Sea combined for nearly the same amount.
Here are the nominees for the awards:
BEST PICTURE
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Manchester by the Sea
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
- Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
- Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
- Denzel Washington (Fences)
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
- Dev Patel (Lion)
- Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
- Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
- Ruth Negga (Loving)
- Emma Stone (La La Land)
- Natalie Portman (Jackie)
- Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Viola Davis (Fences)
- Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
- Nicole Kidman (Lion)
- Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
- Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
BEST DIRECTOR
- Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
- Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
- Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
- Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life As a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made In America
- 13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Land of Mine (Denmark)
- A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
- The Salesman (Iran)
- Tanna (Australia)
- Toni Erdmann (Germany)
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
ORIGINAL SONG
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land
- “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls
- “City of Stars” from La La Land
- “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story
- “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
FILM EDITING
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
COSTUME DESIGN
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
SOUND EDITING
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
SOUND MIXING
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Thirteen Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
VISUAL EFFECTS
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Oscars will happen on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and it will air at 8.30 p.m. ET on ABC.
