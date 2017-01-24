Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles >

Academy Awards: Oscar Nominations 2017 List

We are four and a half weeks away from having the event

  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

The Oscar nominations 2017 have been announced and there are plenty of Golden Globe winners that have the chance to win big this year.

Oscar Nominations 2017The Academy Awards are less than five weeks away as the event will broadcast on Sunday, February 26. La La Land leads the charge with an impressive 14 nominations, while Moonlight and Manchester by Sea combined for nearly the same amount.

Here are the nominees for the awards:

BEST PICTURE

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Manchester by the Sea

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
  • Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
  • Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
  • Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
  • Denzel Washington (Fences)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
  • Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
  • Dev Patel (Lion)
  • Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
  • Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
  • Ruth Negga (Loving)
  • Emma Stone (La La Land)
  • Natalie Portman (Jackie)
  • Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Viola Davis (Fences)
  • Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
  • Nicole Kidman (Lion)
  • Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
  • Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
  • Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
  • Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
  • Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
  • Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life As a Zucchini
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Pearl
  • Piper

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

  • Fire at Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life, Animated
  • O.J.: Made In America
  • 13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

  • Extremis
  • 4.1 Miles
  • Joe’s Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

  • Land of Mine (Denmark)
  • A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
  • The Salesman (Iran)
  • Tanna (Australia)
  • Toni Erdmann (Germany)

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hidden Figures
  • Lion
  • Moonlight

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • The Lobster
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • 20th Century Women

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

  • Jackie
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Passengers

ORIGINAL SONG

  • “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land
  • “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls
  • “City of Stars” from La La Land
  • “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story
  • “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Silence

FILM EDITING

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • Moonlight

COSTUME DESIGN

  • Allied
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jackie
  • La La Land

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • A Man Called Ove
  • Star Trek Beyond
  • Suicide Squad

PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Arrival
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Hail, Caesar!
  • La La Land
  • Passengers

SOUND EDITING

  • Arrival
  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Sully

SOUND MIXING

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Thirteen Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Doctor Strange
  • The Jungle Book
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Oscars will happen on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and it will air at 8.30 p.m. ET on ABC.

