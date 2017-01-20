Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Spikes on Earnings Beat

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG ) stock was up on Friday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2017.

For the second fiscal quarter of 2017, Procter & Gamble Co reported earnings per share of $2.88. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.12 from the same time in 2016. It also came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.06 for the quarter.

Procter & Gamble Co notes that the increase in its earnings per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 was helped by the divestiture of its Beauty Brands segment. This resulted in a $1.95 per share gain for earnings per share in the quarter.

Revenue reported by Procter & Gamble Co for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 was $16.87 billion. The consumer goods company reported revenue of $16.92 billion during the same period from the year prior. Analysts were expecting PG to report revenue of $16.77 billion for its fiscal second quarter of 2017.

For the full year of fiscal 2017, Procter & Gamble Co is expecting earnings per share to see mid-single digit growth when compared to fiscal 2016. It is also increasing its guidance for organic sales growth from 2% to between 2% to 3%.

Procter & Gamble Co also says that it expects headwinds from foreign exchange and brand divestitures. It claims this will reduce sales growth by 2% to 3% for the year. PG expects this to cause all-in sales for fiscal 2017 to be in line with those from fiscal 2016.

“Stronger top-line performance in the first half of the fiscal year is enabling us to increase our organic sales growth outlook for the full year – another step towards the levels of balanced top-line, bottom-line, and cash flow growth that will consistently put P&G shareholder value creation among the best in our industry,” David Taylor, Chairman, President and CEO of Procter & Gamble Co, said in a statement.

PG stock was up 2% as of Friday afternoon.