The Pain Is Only the Beginning for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) fell 13% in early trade on Monday after Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), its largest customer, dropped a large legal bomb on it this past Friday.

The lawsuit, filed in southern California late on Jan. 20, alleges that Qualcomm withheld $1 billion in rebates in retaliation for Apple cooperating with Korean efforts to open the radio chip market.

The lawsuit follows a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suit charging Qualcomm with cutting its prices to Apple in exchange for exclusivity, then using that deal against other cell phone companies.

The suits are direct assaults on Qualcomm’s business model, which is to license patents essential for getting into the mobile phone business and use those agreements to create a virtual monopoly in the chips needed for the phones to work.

Governments Weigh In

In December, for instance, Korean regulators fined Qualcomm $864 million over its patent licensing practices.

Korea acted after Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ), a major chip supplier, backed down in its ongoing dispute with Qualcomm, which has tied its patent rights to its production of chips for decades. Samsung returned to Qualcomm as a supplier of modem chips for the Galaxy 7 after making its own chips for the Galaxy 6.

Earlier, China had gotten Qualcomm to accept a $975 million fine and to adjust business practices after a multi-year dispute concerning its licensing practices.

At the time, investors took this to be an all-clear concerning Qualcomm’s business practices, with the stock rising almost 20% in a month and hitting a high of $70 in November, when Qualcomm announced net income of $1.6 billion on revenues of $6.184 billion, meaning $1 in each $4 brought into the company was reaching the net income line. Those margins had been under pressure in 2015, during the worst of the company’s fight with China.

Early this month it seemed the China deal was opening up vast new markets for Qualcomm, after it signed patent deals with other Chinese cellphone makers, most recently with Meizu and Gionee.

Now it would seem that the China agreement meant Qualcomm’s legal problems were just starting, which is why QCOM stock is under pressure.

