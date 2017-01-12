REITs for Retirement — 1 Stock, 1 ETF, 1 Mutual Fund

For those investors about to step into retirement, real estate investment trusts (REITs) could be their best friends. REITs offer retirement investors plenty of benefits. That includes high-dividend income, inflation protection and very competitive long-term returns. It’s the stuff retirement dreams are made of.

The how and why REITs can offer these benefits comes down to what they are made of.

Thanks to a 1960’s act of Congress, REITs are designed to own physical properties — from apartment buildings to shopping malls. The added beauty is that thanks to a bit of tax magic, REITs must distribute 90% of their taxable income as dividends. The result is that the sector has some of the juiciest dividend yields around — often in the 4%-to-7% range.

What makes REITs unique is that they also offer inflation protection and high overall returns. Often rents charged by REITs will outpace rises in interest rates, and since they must kick back much of their income as dividends, their payouts have historically increased by more as well. There’s the hefty dose of inflation protection.

But they aren’t done yet. The combination of dividends and dividend increases has helped them become major total-return elements for a portfolio. REITs have managed to return an average of 12% per year since 2000. That blows every other asset class out of the water.

For retirement investors, the choice is clear — you need to have a dose of REITs. Here’s one stock, one exchange-traded fund and one mutual fund to add the asset class.

