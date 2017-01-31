Here’s How to Capture 200% Upside in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock

In a market overdue for a rest, but one made up of stocks, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) looks compelling both off and on the MU chart. And for investors a limited risk, bull call spread looks like a “great deal, a really great deal.”

Let me explain.

When it comes to the stock market, there’s always a bull market somewhere as individual sectors and stocks rotate out and back into favor. That appears to be the situation in MU stock as a Trump-inspired rally shows signs of fatigue in the broader market.

On the business side, Micron is what CNBC’s James Cramer recently called a tiger that needs to be rode. The bullish enthusiasm is tied to the company being in a technology sweet spot with its mix of DRAM, NAND and flash memory, and having current pricing power on a cyclical upswing.

An earnings beat in late December (a 33% year-over-year jump in Micron’s bottom line) provided the company with its first profitable report in a nearly a year. Further, 19% sales growth after six quarters of contracting are recent key takeaways suggesting the latest boom period for Micron has just begun.

MU Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge Looking at the weekly MU stock chart, Monday’s defiant bid, as well as 2016’s relative strength performance continue to suggest that the bullish trend in motion is set to stay in motion.

Monday’s market bucking gain of 0.88% pushed Micron shares to a marginal new year-and-a-half high. The price action is still only a few percent removed from a five-week flat base breakout, which successfully broke above the 50% retracement level of Micron’s 2014 to 2015 bust cycle.

The price action has been strong and there’s little technical evidence MU stock’s bullish cycle can’t continue from here. That said, there is an important area of potential resistance on our chart at the 62% retracement level.

The Fibonacci level lines up with the price area where MU’s bust cycle really kicked in back in mid-2015 and is worth watching. The good news is that’s still a full 8% above the current share price in Micron.

