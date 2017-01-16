Risks and Opportunities From the Donald Trump Administration

Politics is a touchy topic right now, so we will preface this update with a disclaimer that our comments aren’t for or against one political point of view or another. Instead, we feel that this is a great opportunity to think through the current and potential effects the inbound presidential administration of Donald Trump is having (and likely to have in the future) on the market and why that presents some profit opportunities for option traders.

As we have discussed previously, inflation, interest rates and the dollar rose significantly following Trump’s election, which is a trend that is now starting to look overextended. An expected shift in trade policy with emerging markets has also had a big effect on the market, which seems to be growing in importance.

We feel that these two issues can be profitably leveraged by option traders.

Interest Rates, Inflation and the Dollar

Immediately following the election, stocks and interest rates rallied. This move was triggered by expectations for pro-business policies (especially for banking) and promised increases in government spending, which should drive inflation.

If rates are rising while competing sovereign rates (Europe, Japan, etc.) are falling or flat, then we would expect the dollar to rise in value, which is what happened. In the currency market, a bullish or bearish dollar doesn’t equate very well with “good” or “bad” because a rising dollar can be good for consumers (and retailers) but also bad for U.S. exporters and multinationals who are now less competitive internationally.

For example, some of the big multinational winners — Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM ), Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG ), The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ), etc. — earlier in 2016 didn’t participate in the rally because their dividends and foreign earnings were damaged by the spike in the dollar’s value.

The opportunity at this point is to take advantage of periods when assets sensitive to the dollar (or the dollar itself) are overextended. We believe that there will be a “reversion to the mean” in the first quarter, where the dollar will fall and some of the oversold multinationals will rebound. If we are correct, the ride will likely be a bumpy one, but one that should be worth the risk.

Emerging Markets

Most of the proposed changes to U.S. trade policy are targeted at emerging-market nations, which is adding to risks already affecting these economies. For example, as you can see in the chart on the next page, emerging markets (top) tend to have an inverse correlation with the dollar (bottom). One of the causes of this relationship is the role the dollar plays in financing emerging-market industries. A more expensive dollar means that capital is more expensive for expansion and production.

Even if we are right about the dollar reverting to the mean, we think that adjustment will be mostly related to the dollar’s value against the majors (euro, yen, pound, etc.) and not emerging-market currencies.

