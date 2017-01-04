Is Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Stock Cheap Enough Now?

Lately, Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ) has been garnering some nice support from Wall Street analysts. Morningstar has named the company a top pick for the new year because of the potential for improved margins and Wedbush has reaffirmed its “outperform” rating. In fact, Wedbush increased its price target from $96 to $98. This assumes 36% upside.

All this is certainly great, right? Definitely. But unfortunately, CRM stock has still been mostly a laggard. Since reaching an all-time high in May, the shares have lost about 14%.

OK, so perhaps now is the time to take a look?

Well, the fact is that the company is the pioneer of the fast-growing cloud industry. And its customer relationship management platform continues to be standout — and something that is highly engaging. CRM has continued to make investments in mobile as well as AI (artificial intelligence).

In Q3, the company posted a 25% increase in revenues to $2.14 billion and earnings rose by 14% to 24 cents a share. A key has been traction with large accounts. In the quarter, there was a record number of “seven-figure-plus transactions.”

CRM CEO Marc Benioff also boasted that his company will reach a hefty $10 billion in revenues by 2018.

Yet all this should not necessarily be a surprise since the cloud market appears to be in a long-term growth trend. According to research from Morgan Stanley, the global spending in this category is expected to jump from $70 billion last year to $141 billion by 2019.

CRM Stock Issues

Pumping up growth has not been cheap, as CRM has lost money during four of the past five years. The company continues to spend substantial amounts on marketing and R&D.

Oh, and then there is the aggressive M&A effort. For 2016, CRM pulled off 10 deals and some were fairly expensive. The company paid $800 million for Krux, $750 million for Quip and $2.8 billion for Demandware.

While dealmaking can help boost revenues and provide a broader product offering, there are certainly risks. Let’s face it, there are often complications with integration, having to meld diverse cultures. This gets even tougher when there are many deals.

