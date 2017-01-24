Can the Shark Tank Make These 3 Canadian Stocks Great Again?

If you thought the political climate was already bizarre with President Donald Trump, you may want to hold on tight. Big-league investor Kevin O’Leary is more commonly known as “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. But if he has his way — and really, anything is possible at this point — he will be known as Mr. Prime Minister.

That’s right — Kevin O’Leary has just gotten bit by the political bug. He will be campaigning for the leadership role of Canada’s Conservative Party until 2019. That’s when our neighbors up north will host the general election. If all goes well for him, O’Leary will wade out of the “Shark Tank” and into the prime minister’s office located in the Langevin Block.

This development has liberals and political establishment figures all up in arms. First it was The Apprentice. Now, it’s Shark Tank. And while it’s true that Kevin O’Leary is a far less known commodity, it’s the inspired audacity of Donald Trump that has many people worried.

The similarities are uncanny. Trump ran on the conservative Republican ticket. Kevin O’Leary is doing the equivalent. Both are deflecting criticisms of lacking political experience by articulating their business executorial acumen. Obviously, Trump leveraged his celebrity status from The Apprentice. O’Leary is expected to do the same with Shark Tank.

But here’s where it really gets tricky. For the first time in the modern American era, a presidential candidate was successful in their bid despite openly criticizing our international partners. For his part, Kevin O’Leary showed no fear in blasting Canada’s policy of importing oil from Saudi Arabia, which he said “beat women with sticks.”

It’s that type of candor that, even if there was validity to the argument, horrified much of the American electorate. Oddly, this hubris may now be blasé. If so, expect a lot of fireworks in future episodes of Shark Tank as the left brace themselves.

This isn’t unsubstantiated anxiety. Donald Trump was successful in the “bigliest” of ways because he pounded the economic message. Kevin O’Leary has the same potential. That would certainly appeal to Canadian stocks, many of which could use a boost. Since collapsing in the spring of 2015, Canadian stocks have rebounded to pre-crisis levels. Now, they’re looking to tack on real, net gains.

Here are three Canadian stocks that Kevin O’Leary hopes to make great again!

Next Page