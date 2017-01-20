3 Short Squeeze Stocks With 10-Bagger Potential

Forget earnings reports and buyout announcements. If you’re looking for the most powerful catalyst in the stock market, short squeeze stocks frequently skyrocket exponentially higher in a matter of days.

Within the past couple of months, there have been several examples of 1,000% run-ups in big-board-listed stocks. Traders don’t delve into the sketchy world of OTC-listed penny stocks to make massive short squeeze gains overnight.

Back in November, DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS ) underwent an epic short squeeze that sent shares skyrocketing from under $4 to over $100 in a matter of days. EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM ) shares surged 1,370% in the first six trading days of 2017.

Short squeezes can be extremely difficult to predict and extremely difficult to time once the big move has begun. However, there are two key ingredients in the recipe for a massive short squeeze: high short interest and a low float. There must be enough short interest in a stock to trigger a short covering frenzy. At the same time, the stock must have relatively few shares available for short covering, which can create a bidding war among traders looking to cover

Here’s a look at three stocks that could be the next huge short squeezes.

