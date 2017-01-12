Why Value Investors Need to Consider Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Whirlpool Corporation ( WHR ) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

WHR’s PE Ratio Screams ‘Value’

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Whirlpool has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 13.08, as you can see in the chart below:

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 19.93. If we focus on the stock’s long-term PE trend, the current level puts Whirlpool’s current PE ratio below its mid-point over the past five years.

Further, the stock’s PE compares just favorably with the Zacks classified Household Appliances sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 13.32. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is somewhat undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

We should also point out that Whirlpool has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 11.62, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Whirlpool stock in the near term too.

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Whirlpool has a P/S ratio of about 0.67. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 2.98 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Whirlpool currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of ‘A’, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Whirlpool a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.

For example, the PEG ratio for Whirlpool is just 0.72, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 1.10. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate.

Clearly, WHR is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles, but there are some other factors to consider when it comes to WHR…

